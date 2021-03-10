The QIP opened on March 4, 2021, and closed on March 9, 2021.
The healthcare major has accordingly issued 6,14,12,482 fresh equity shares of face value of ₹10 per share at a price of ₹195.40 per share, MHC said in a statement.
Post the QIP, the issued and subscribed equity share capital of MHC stands at 96,59,45,006 equity shares, it added.
MHC proposes to utilise the net proceeds for meeting the capital expenditure and working capital requirements, including expansion of capacity, increasing stake in existing/future subsidiaries etc, it said.
The company may also use part of the proceeds for repayment of debt and for general corporate requirements or any other purposes as maybe permissible, it added.
“We would like to thank investors for their overwhelming response towards our QIP. With this, we have fortified our balance sheet to tap growth opportunities and also strengthened our investor base with blue chip domestic mutual funds and global long only funds," Max Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said.