Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Max Healthcare raises 1,200 cr via QIP issue route

Max Healthcare raises 1,200 cr via QIP issue route

The QIP opened on March 4, 2021, and closed on March 9, 2021.
1 min read . 08:21 PM IST PTI

The healthcare major has accordingly issued 6,14,12,482 fresh equity shares of face value of 10 per share at a price of 195.40 per share, Max Healthcare said in a statement

NEW DELHI : Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHC) on Wednesday said it has raised 1,200 crore via issue of securities.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHC) on Wednesday said it has raised 1,200 crore via issue of securities.

The company, which is the country's second largest private hospital chain, has raised the capital through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The company, which is the country's second largest private hospital chain, has raised the capital through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The QIP opened on March 4, 2021, and closed on March 9, 2021.

The healthcare major has accordingly issued 6,14,12,482 fresh equity shares of face value of 10 per share at a price of 195.40 per share, MHC said in a statement.

Post the QIP, the issued and subscribed equity share capital of MHC stands at 96,59,45,006 equity shares, it added.

MHC proposes to utilise the net proceeds for meeting the capital expenditure and working capital requirements, including expansion of capacity, increasing stake in existing/future subsidiaries etc, it said.

The company may also use part of the proceeds for repayment of debt and for general corporate requirements or any other purposes as maybe permissible, it added.

“We would like to thank investors for their overwhelming response towards our QIP. With this, we have fortified our balance sheet to tap growth opportunities and also strengthened our investor base with blue chip domestic mutual funds and global long only funds," Max Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

MHC will continue to provide high-end medical care for patients by investing in cutting-edge clinical technologies, infrastructure, clinical and management talent, he added.

Pursuant to this issue, the public shareholding of MHC stands at 29.54%.

However, this includes 4.82% which is not currently considered for compliance towards minimum public shareholding threshold under Sebi regulations for listed companies.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.