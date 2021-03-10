OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Max Healthcare raises Rs1,200 crore via QIP

MUMBAI: Hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Wednesday said it is allotting 61.41 million shares to institutional investors at an issue price of Rs195.40 a share.

The QIP, which raised Rs12,00 crore, had opened on 4 March and closed on 9 March.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | The churn is on at the Kota factory

SBI Focus Equity Fund, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, HDFC MidCap Opportunities and BNP Paribas Arbitrage ODI subscribed to the shares in the QIP offering, the company said. Other investors include Nomura India Stock Mother Fund, Polar Capital Funds PLC - Healthcare Opportunities Fund and Veritas Asia Fund.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for part financing funding requirements, meeting capital expenditure and working capital requirements, including investment or increasing stake in existing or future subsidiaries, joint ventures and affiliates, repayment of debt, expansion and modernisation.

In January, India's largest hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise had raised Rs1,170 crore through a QIP offering.

At 1135am, shares of Max Healthcare Institute traded at 199.80 on the BSE, down marginally from previous close.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout