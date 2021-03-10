Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Max Healthcare raises Rs1,200 crore via QIP

Max Healthcare raises Rs1,200 crore via QIP

The QIP, which aimed to raise Rs12,00 crore, opened on 4 March and closed on 9 March. (Photo: HT)
1 min read . 12:04 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Proceeds from the issue will be used for part financing funding requirements, meeting capital expenditure and working capital requirements, including investment or increasing stake in existing or future subsidiaries

MUMBAI: Hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Wednesday said it is allotting 61.41 million shares to institutional investors at an issue price of Rs195.40 a share.

The QIP, which raised Rs12,00 crore, had opened on 4 March and closed on 9 March.

The QIP, which raised Rs12,00 crore, had opened on 4 March and closed on 9 March.

SBI Focus Equity Fund, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, HDFC MidCap Opportunities and BNP Paribas Arbitrage ODI subscribed to the shares in the QIP offering, the company said. Other investors include Nomura India Stock Mother Fund, Polar Capital Funds PLC - Healthcare Opportunities Fund and Veritas Asia Fund.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for part financing funding requirements, meeting capital expenditure and working capital requirements, including investment or increasing stake in existing or future subsidiaries, joint ventures and affiliates, repayment of debt, expansion and modernisation.

In January, India's largest hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise had raised Rs1,170 crore through a QIP offering.

At 1135am, shares of Max Healthcare Institute traded at 199.80 on the BSE, down marginally from previous close.

