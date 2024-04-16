Max Healthcare to invest ₹2,500 crore to develop hospitals in Lucknow
These investments are part of the company's plans to invest ₹5,000 crore to double its capacity across its network of hospitals by adding 4,200 beds in the next four to five years.
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL), a Delhi-based private hospital chain, on Tuesday announced its plans to invest ₹2,500 crore to develop hospitals in Lucknow and strengthen its footprint in Uttar Pradesh (UP).
