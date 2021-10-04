NEW DELHI: The board of Max Healthcare has approved plans to expand capacity by adding of two hospitals of 500 beds each in Gurugram, the private sector healthcare provider said in an exchange filing on Monday.

This will ramp up its footprint in the national capital region.

Two land parcels measuring 6.11 acre and 5.26 acre are being allotted by Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) after the successful bidding by the company at a recent HUDA auction and are located in the heart of Gurugram.

A letter of intent was issued by HSVP on 1 October. The hospitals, once operational, will also cater to economically weaker section of the society at concessional rates, it added.

Max Healthcare currently runs a multi-specialty hospital in Sector 43, Gurugram.

“Gurugram has emerged as one of the largest medical hubs for high-end care in North India. We see a huge potential both in terms of domestic as well as international patients traveling to Gurugram for treatment of complex diseases. The two newly acquired land parcels will be constructed in a phased manner, adding 1,000 beds over the next 4-6 years and will strengthen our presence in NCR," said Abhay Soi, chairman and MD, Max Healthcare.

The development follows the announcement of expansion at Saket complex in New Delhi, after acquiring exclusive rights to aid development and provide medical services to a 500-bed hospital to be built on a 3.5 acre land parcel leading to creation of South Asia’s largest private integrated healthcare complex, spread over 23 acres in the heart of south Delhi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.