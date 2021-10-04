Max Healthcare to set up two hospitals with 500 bed each in Gurugram

“Gurugram has emerged as one of the largest medical hubs for high-end care in North India. We see a huge potential both in terms of domestic as well as international patients traveling to Gurugram for treatment of complex diseases. The two newly acquired land parcels will be constructed in a phased manner, adding 1,000 beds over the next 4-6 years and will strengthen our presence in NCR," said Abhay Soi, chairman and MD, Max Healthcare.

