Max India shares hit 5% lower circuit on stock exchanges relisting

In a company rejig, Max India Limited (earlier Advaita Allied Health Services Limited) was formed merging healthcare assets of the erstwhile Max India into Max Healthcare and demerger of the senior care and other businesses of Max India into Advaita on 1 June. Each shareholder has received one share of new Max India with a face value of Rs10 for every 5 shares of erstwhile Max India, which has a face value of Rs2 each.