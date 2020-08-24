MAX Life, Axis Bank tweak insurance JV pact

“With this clause being deleted, Axis will have to rethink its plan to swap up its holdings from Max Life to Max Financial Services. Also, Axis Bank will now have to revisit its plan to exercise the “put" option in the agreement at a price of ₹294 per share of Max Life. This is because it was mentioned in the agreement that if Max Life fails to get listed, Axis would have the option to swap its holding and exercise the put option after 63 months of the deal being cleared by the regulators," said this person.