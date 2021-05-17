Max Life insurance launches Max Life Saral Pension plan: 3 things to know

Under single life annuity, a fixed income guaranteed at the policy inception will be paid to the annuitant throughout life; income payment will cease on the death of the annuitant and 100% of the purchase price shall be paid to the nominee on death of the annuitant. Under the joint-life option, a fixed income guaranteed at the policy inception will be paid as long as at least one of the annuitants is alive. Income payment will cease on the death of the last survivor and death benefit, 100% of the purchase price, shall be paid to the nominee on death of the last survivor (annuitants).