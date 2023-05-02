Max upset over Care exclusivity ‘breach’1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Max Healthcare’s offer for Care Hospitals had three obligations, which included a binding bid within a four-week timeline, a second person with knowledge of the filing said. These obligations were not met, the person said on the condition of anonymity.
MUMBAI : Max Healthcare Institute Ltd has moved the Bombay high court to initiate arbitration proceedings against the shareholders of Hyderabad-based Care Hospitals. Max had made a binding offer to buy Care Hospitals, which was not accepted by its shareholders. The court will hear the petition on Tuesday.
