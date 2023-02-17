Max Ventures realty arm to develop residential project in Gurugram
- The Gurugram project is expected to generate Rs. 3,200 crore in revenue and 2.4 million square feet of development potential
Max Estates, a real estate subsidiary of Max Ventures & Industries Ltd, will develop a 12-acre residential project in Gurugram as part of a joint development agreement, according to an exchange filing.
