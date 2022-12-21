‘May have to hike prices in 2 tranches to manage costs’

For our next set of EVs, Gen-1 and Gen-2 products will be from our existing portfolio. The Tiago EV was the last of the Gen-1 products, which totals 4 Gen-1 EVs. In Gen-2 (400-500 km certified range), we’ll have four products, which can be one new nameplate and three existing products. In Gen-3 (over 500 km certified range), we will have two new EVs, which will be based on a new skateboard platform. The idea behind the selection of these products is that it opens up a new segment of customers, so it is not overlapping with the current portfolio. There are different price points that we occupy, indifferent body styles, different footprints, and different feature sets. So that is the whole idea. You will get the spectrum of a car starting from ₹8.5 lakh with the Tiago EV, going up to higher prices than we sell the Safari at, with products like Avinya, which will be a more experiential car. These price points will be in close delta with each other, so customers can choose according to their accessibility. The Altroz EV hatch is in the sequence, and the others will be in the SUV segment.