President Donald Trump has said that he is open to the US government taking a stake in the chip giant Nvidia. Speaking to the New York Post, Trump said it is ‘probably not too late’ for the government to own a pice of the second-most valuable company in the world.

“I thought about it. I said, ‘You know, maybe I should do it,’ but I didn’t bring it up at this point. It’s probably not too late,” Trump said. He also noted that another American chipmaker, Intel, had handed over 10% of its value to the US government last year.

Trump campaigned for Huang's return Trump’s comments came a day after Nvidia’s board of directors reinstated Jensen Huang as the CEO, less than two weeks after he was let go over alleged corporate misconduct.

Quick answers to key questions • 4 QUESTIONS 1 Is the US government planning to take a stake in Nvidia? ⌵ No decision or prior talks were reported. Trump said he had considered the idea and that it was “probably not too late” for the government to own part of Nvidia. 2 Why does Trump consider Nvidia important to the US? ⌵ Trump has described Nvidia as critical to the country’s technology and economy. He has also said keeping Jensen Huang at the helm is important to maintaining the US lead over China in artificial intelligence. 3 Has the US government taken an ownership stake in another chipmaker? ⌵ Yes. The article says the government took a 9.9% equity stake in Intel in August 2025 to support domestic semiconductor manufacturing, national security and a direct taxpayer return on federal funding. 4 Does the US get an ownership stake from Nvidia chip sales to China? ⌵ No. A January 2026 licensing rule required a share of proceeds from covered AI chip sales to China to go to the US government; this was revenue-sharing, not an equity stake in Nvidia.

The board, which had initiated the search for Huang’s replacement and made it clear that the doors were shut for his return, reversed its decision on Monday, allegedly under intense lobbying from the Trump White House.

On Monday, Trump touted Huang’s return, saying on CNBC that he “felt very strongly about it.”

Trump, a close ally of Huang, has been one of the most vocal supporters of the Nvidia co-founder returning as the chipmaker’s CEO. Over the past two weeks, Trump has pointed out that Nvidia was a critical asset for the US, both technologically and economically. Trump told CNBC that keeping Huang at the helm of Nvidia is imperative for the United States to maintain its lead over China in artificial intelligence.

Nvidia share revenue of chip sales to China with US While there have been no prior talks of the US government taking a stake in Nvidia, in January 2026 the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published rule-related to licensing terms; case-by-case approvals for covered AI chip sales to China required directing a share of proceeds to the US government. Under this, AI chips sold to China, the US Treasury would earn an estimated to be around 15-20% revenue-sharing cut from the sale.

US government stake in Intel In contrast, in August 2025, the US government took a 9.9% equity stake in Intel to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing, protect national security, and secure a direct taxpayer return on federal funding.