Maybelline onboards Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, Eksha Subba as brand ambassadors

New Delhi: L’Oréal-owned beauty brand Maybelline New York on Wednesday announced the appointment of three new brand ambassadors for India, including Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla and Eksha Subba apart from extending its erstwhile brand association with sportsperson PV Sindhu.

The move is in line with Maybelline’s attempts to build a stronger connect with the Gen Z consumer in India. The new brand ambassadors will be featured in advertising campaigns of Maybelline New York and will also participate in brand events and initiatives. The first campaign featuring the new brand ambassadors is set to launch in April 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, and Eksha Subba in addition to PV Sindhu, to Maybelline New York. Our mission is to give everyone the self-confidence to express themselves and their beauty - their way, and these four talented young women embody the spirit of our brand and what we stand for. They perfectly represent Maybelline New York women who are ambitious, confident in their self-expression, diverse and ready to make change,"Zeenia Bastani, Brand General Manager, Maybelline New York, L’Oréal India, said.

Khan studied theatre from NYU and is set to make her on-screen debut later this year; Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medalist, and badminton champion. Birla, daughter of businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, is platinum-selling singer and businesswoman. Subba is a supermodel-boxer-biker and police officer.

The new line-up of Maybelline New York brand ambassadors embodies the brand’s spirit and values, and their unique personalities make them ideal spokespersons for the brand, the company said in a statement announcing the news.

L’Oréal India has been present in the country as a wholly-owned subsidiary of L’Oréal S.A. since 1994. Today, L’Oréal India is present in all distribution channels with 16 brands, available in mass market channels—L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup; in hair and beauty salons with brands such as L’Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Kérastase. It also sells iKiehl’s, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Diesel, Mugler & Azzaro products in India. L’Oréal India employs over 1,700 people in India.