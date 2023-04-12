Maybelline onboards Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, Eksha Subba as brand ambassadors

Maybelline onboards Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, Eksha Subba as brand ambassadors1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Maybelline New York has appointed Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, and Eksha Subba as new brand ambassadors for India, in addition to extending its brand association with PV Sindhu. The move is aimed at building a stronger connection with India's Gen Z consumers. The new ambassadors will feature in advertising campaigns and participate in brand events and initiatives, with the first campaign set to launch in April 2023. L?Oréal India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L?Oréal S.A., has been present in India since 1994 and has 16 brands available in mass market channels.
New Delhi: L’Oréal-owned beauty brand Maybelline New York on Wednesday announced the appointment of three new brand ambassadors for India, including Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla and Eksha Subba apart from extending its erstwhile brand association with sportsperson PV Sindhu.