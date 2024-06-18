Mayorkas Detects Uptick in Foreign Terrorist Threats to US
The Biden administration sees increased foreign terrorist threats to the US compared to a year ago, thanks to renewed efforts by the Islamic State militant group and Middle East unrest tied to the Israel-Hamas war.
