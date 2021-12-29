State-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders informed that the company's board of Directors of at their meeting held on Tuesday, 28 December 2021, approved declaration of interim dividend of ₹7.10 per share. The board has declared Friday, 7 January, 2022 as the record date for reckoning eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.

“The board of directors of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited at their meeting held at Mumbai on 28 December 2021 approved declaration of Interim Dividend @ 71.00% being Rs. 7.10 per equity share aggregating to Rs. 143.20 crore to be paid out of the profits of the Company for FY 2021-22," the company said in an exchange filing.

Shares of Mazagon Dock made stock market debut last year i.e., in October 2020. The stock has surged to ₹273 per share level from its IPO issue price of ₹145, rising over 88% since listing. Meanwhile, the scrip is up 20% in 2021 (year-to-date or YTD).

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is engaged in construction and repair of warships and submarines for use by the Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients. The company, which received the 'Miniratna' status in 2006, is said to be the only shipyard to have built destroyers and conventional submarines for the Indian Navy.

