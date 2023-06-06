Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders signs deal with Germany to build diesel submarines; check details3 min read 06 Jun 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Thyssenkrupp AG’s marine arm and India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited are likely to jointly bid for an estimated $5.2 billion project to build six submarines for the Indian navy, said Bloomberg.
Germany and India are closing in on a deal to build diesel submarines for Indian waters as Russia’s prolonged war in Ukraine has pushed the Indian government to expand its sources of military hardware beyond its top supplier, according to a report by Bloomberg. Thyssenkrupp AG’s marine arm and India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited are likely to jointly bid for an estimated $5.2 billion project to build six submarines for the Indian navy, said the report.
