Mazagon, Varun Beverages among top wealth creators in FY232 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 09:57 PM IST
Returns generated by the five top companies are at 107-173% over the year even as the Nifty 500 declined by around 4% in FY23
MUMBAI : Defence -focused Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Varun Beverages, Karur Vysya Bank, UCO Bank and Finolex Cables have generated outsized returns for investors in the current financial year, making them Nifty 500’s star performers for the year.
