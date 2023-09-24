‘Mazars to step up head count by 3-fold’2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Global audit, tax and consultancy firm Mazars will be increasing its head count in India by over three times from the existing 1,300 professionals to 5,000-plus within five years to tap the growing business opportunities, said Rudi Lang, global head of financial services for Mazars.