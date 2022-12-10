MB Power, SECL sign pact to backfill 2 abandoned mines

Fly ash generated during power production process is used in ash bricks, cement production, ready-mix concrete, road-flyover construction, geo-polymer-based materials, barrage construction, backfilling of low-lying areas, abandoned mines and reclamation of land for agricultural use
New Delhi: MB Power has signed an agreement with SECL for backfilling of abandoned mines with fly ash in the Jamuna-Kotma area in Madhya Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: MB Power has signed an agreement with SECL for backfilling of abandoned mines with fly ash in the Jamuna-Kotma area in Madhya Pradesh.
MB Power has received the permission to backfill these two abandoned mines. This is a major initiative to reclaim land for future human use, a company statement said.
MB Power has received the permission to backfill these two abandoned mines. This is a major initiative to reclaim land for future human use, a company statement said.
MB Power’s initiative to backfill abandoned mines started in 2017. It is dedicated to 100% fly ash utilization and has been successful in achieving this target for the past five years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fly ash generated during power production process is used in ash bricks, cement production, ready-mix concrete, road-flyover construction, geo-polymer-based materials, barrage construction, backfilling of low-lying areas, abandoned mines and reclamation of land for agricultural use.
“60 % of fly ash generated from MB Power Plant is supplied to cement factories, and the rest is used in bricks and block manufacturing industries, backfilling of low-lying areas and abandoned mines," the company said.
Low-lying areas in villages Laharpur, Guwari, Chhulha, Jaithari, Jamudi, Paraswar, Rajendragram, Dhangawan, Bakahi, Sakra, etc., have been backfilled with permission. Reclamation of land with fly ash not only creates land for human use but also checks the threat of accidents for humans and cattle, it said.