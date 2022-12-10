MB Power, SECL sign pact to backfill 2 abandoned mines

Low-lying areas in villages Laharpur, Guwari, Chhulha, Jaithari, Jamudi, Paraswar, Rajendragram, Dhangawan, Bakahi, Sakra, etc., have been backfilled with permission. Reclamation of land with fly ash not only creates land for human use but also checks the threat of accidents for humans and cattle, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}