New Delhi: The corporate affairs ministry has allowed professionals like chartered accountants, company secretaries and cost accountants to merge multiple user IDs that they may have created inadvertently to use the revamped version of the corporate reporting platform MCA21 without any hassle.

The ministry said in an order that it has noticed many professional members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) have created multiple user IDs while transacting on the earlier version of the portal. Many professionals are not able to create new user IDs in the revamped version of the portal due to an existing ID about which either they do not have any knowledge or do not remember that such an ID was created, the ministry said.

The ministry also said that professionals having such difficulty may reach out to their respective institutes so that these self-regulatory bodies can make recommendations for merging these multiple user IDs. The changes in the revamped version of the portal about the user ID will be made based on the recommendation of the president or the vice president of the respective institute, the ministry said.

Senior officials from the ministry last month conducted extensive public consultation across cities to get user feedback in order to optimise the functioning of the MCA21 portal.

Separately, the ministry also announced that about 61,000 companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) have been registered in the first quarter of this fiscal in the revamped portal, which is more than the number of entities set up in any comparable period in the past.