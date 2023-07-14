MCA allows merger of multiple user IDs for professionals1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 04:51 PM IST
The ministry also announced that about 61,000 companies and LLP have been registered in the first quarter of this fiscal in the revamped portal
New Delhi: The corporate affairs ministry has allowed professionals like chartered accountants, company secretaries and cost accountants to merge multiple user IDs that they may have created inadvertently to use the revamped version of the corporate reporting platform MCA21 without any hassle.
