MCA denies giving clean chit to Byju's over financial fraud, probe still underway

Nikita Prasad

The MCA issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying that the reports of Byju's getting a clean chit are ''factually incorrect'' and ''misleading''.

MCA has denied recent reports on Byju's and clarified that the probe is still underway (Bloomberg)Premium
MCA has denied recent reports on Byju's and clarified that the probe is still underway (Bloomberg)

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Wednesday, June 26, denied recent reports that edtech firm Byju's has been cleared of financial fraud. The MCA issued a statement clarifying that the reports of Byju's getting a clean chit are ‘’factually incorrect'' and ‘’misleading''. The ministry added that the ongoing investigation into allegations of financial misconduct involving Byju's is still underway. 

‘’There have been recent reports claiming that Byju's has been cleared of financial fraud in an ongoing investigation by the MCA. It is categorically clarified that such reports are factually incorrect and misleading,'' '' said the MCA in its statement.

‘’The proceedings initiated by MCA under the Companies Act, 2013, are still on going and no final conclusion should be drawn in this matter at this stage,'' it added. Last year, the ministry ordered the inspection of Byju's books in the wake of developments at the firm, including its inability to finalise the statements and the resignation of an auditor.

In July 2023, MCA asked the office of the Regional Director in Hyderabad to conduct an inspection of the company Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, which is registered in Bengaluru. Think & Learn Pvt Ltd operates under the brand Byju's.

Published: 26 Jun 2024, 08:27 PM IST
