MCA denies giving clean chit to Byju's over financial fraud, probe still underway
The MCA issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying that the reports of Byju's getting a clean chit are ‘’factually incorrect'' and ‘’misleading''.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Wednesday, June 26, denied recent reports that edtech firm Byju's has been cleared of financial fraud. The MCA issued a statement clarifying that the reports of Byju's getting a clean chit are ‘’factually incorrect'' and ‘’misleading''. The ministry added that the ongoing investigation into allegations of financial misconduct involving Byju's is still underway.