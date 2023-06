New Delhi: The ministry of corporate affairs has given one-month extra time to businesses to report without additional fee their outstanding receipts other than deposits. The earlier deadline was end of June.

Extra time is being given as the ministry's compliance portal MCA21 is undergoing a transition, said an official order.

"Keeping in view the transition of MCA-2 1 portal from version -2 to version -3, it has been decided to allow companies to file form DPT3 for the financial year ended on 31 March 2023 without paying additional fees up to 31 July 2023," showed the order.

This is a key disclosure aimed at enhancing the accountability and transparency of companies on the loans they have taken. Banks, non-bank and housing lenders are excluded from this requirement.

The MCA 21 portal has been revamped and new forms are being issued in web-based forms. A similar exercise was done for limited liability partnerships last year. At present, ministry officials are holding stakeholder consultations across the country with professionals and company representatives to educate them and to resolve the specific issues faced by them. On Thursday, such consultation was held in Kolkata.

The ministry had given similar fee waivers in the past while rolling out new forms.