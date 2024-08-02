MCA may remove up to 400 Chinese companies in 3 months over financial fraud; more than 700 under probe: Report

According to Section 248 of the Companies Act, the companies will be sent a notice, giving them time to respond. If they fail to respond, another follow-up notice will be sent a month after the initial one. Failure to respond to the notices will result in the removal of the companies.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published2 Aug 2024, 05:09 PM IST
The removal of the Chinese companies will reflect on the official Registrar of Companies (RoC), which will make these companies legally not recognised as valid businesses.
The removal of the Chinese companies will reflect on the official Registrar of Companies (RoC), which will make these companies legally not recognised as valid businesses.(AFP)

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), may remove as many as 400 Chinese companies in 17 states in the coming three months, reported Moneycontrol, quoting an anonymous government official on Friday, August 2. The report also said that more than 700 Chinese companies are under investigation by the MCA.

Also Read | MCA fines Growpital ₹1.48 cr for marketing unlisted securities on social media

“The inquiry on almost 600 Chinese companies stands completed. There will be a substantial number of anywhere between 300 to 400 companies which will be struck off. These include loan apps, online job companies, etc," said the government official as per the news report.

According to the report, the corporate ministry has been investigating the operations of loan apps in the country that carry out predatory lending practices, fraud, or any violation of financial regulations.

India has seen growing concerns over the usage of digital lending apps. Some of these companies have links to Chinese corporates and, according to the report, have been accused of using aggressive tactics, excessively high interest rates, and unethical practices like harassment.

Also Read | Tata Motors approves demerger into 2 listed cos, scheme to conclude in 15 months

The removal of these companies will reflect on the official Registrar of Companies (RoC), making these companies legally not recognised as valid businesses.

“In most cases, such companies are those that are not available at the registered offices. Some are those for which investment had come but are now into some other business. These are incorporation related fraud and financial frauds. Some companies have an Indian director, but the bank account is operated from China. There are companies which have had no transactions,” said the official, as per the report. 

According to Section 248 of the Companies Act, the companies will be sent a notice, giving them time to respond. If they fail to respond, another follow-up notice will be sent a month after the initial one. Failure to respond to the notices will result in the removal of the companies.

Also Read | After Infosys, tax authorities may issue GST notices to more IT firms: Report

The official said, “The 300-400 firms likely to face striking off are based in 17 states, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Chennai, etc.”

Mobile component makers under investigation

The MCA ordered a further investigation into 30 to 40 more Chinese companies, including mobile components makers like battery manufacturers and mobile screen makers, as per the report, quoting an initial enquiry. Action will be taken if the inquiry report is sufficient; otherwise, officials will investigate the remaining cases further.

Also Read | US Lawmakers Take Aim at Tax Credits for Chinese Solar Companies

As reported in the report, the Government of India is taking measures to ensure transparency and accountability in dealings with Chinese companies in sectors like technology, infrastructure, and finance.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 05:09 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsMCA may remove up to 400 Chinese companies in 3 months over financial fraud; more than 700 under probe: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue