The ministry of corporate affairs on Monday revamped its IT interface with businesses to offer virtual public consultation facility and from October onwards, allow e-adjudication of Companies Act violations.

The e-consultation platform under the interface called ‘MCA 21 version 3’ allows stakeholders to respond to draft proposals posted by the ministry. Before notifying any crucial amendment or new legislation, MCA will publish the draft document on e-consultation portal and invite suggestions of stakeholders," the ministry said on its revamped portal.

Minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Singh Thakur launched the first phase of MCA21 version 3 on Monday, the ministry said in a statement. The next phase which comprises e-adjudication will be rolled out from October.

The revamped website will refresh user experience while an e-book released on Monday will provide easy access to the updated legislations along with a tracking mechanism for historical changes in law. For India to be an economic powerhouse, businesses have to look upon the government as a friendly and enabling partner, the statement said quoting Thakur.

Rajesh Verma, secretary in the ministry, said MCA21 version 3 will improve the pre-fill mechanism for forms. Data analytics driven portal will give new meaning to corporate compliance culture and will further enhance the trust and confidence in the corporate regulatory and governance system, the statement said quoting Verma.

