MCA to investigates irregularities at Edelweiss' ARC: report

In a notice to the stock exchanges, Edelweiss ARC has clarified that it has not received any intimation of any inspection being conducted by the MCA. "We deny each and every allegation, contention, statement and/or assertion against us, as contained in the article. EARC is in full compliance with the applicable laws, and has been conducting its business and operations in a fair and transparent manner. We have always acted responsibly and discharged our fiduciary responsibilities, and these allegations seem to be motivated," it said.