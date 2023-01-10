MCA waives late fees for 15 days as it migrates to new statutory filing system

Hemant Krishna, partner at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharn Attorneys, said there maybe a few initial glitches. Users may have problems with sign-ups, or abrupt time-outs, payment gateway errors and downloading forms after filling or submitting, he added. “Given how critical the forms are for ‘ease of doing business’, the ministry will do well to lend a keen ear to users after the forms are uploaded on the MCA21 portal so that the glitches can be remedied swiftly."