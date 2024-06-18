McAfee Successor Magenta in Talks With Elliott for Fresh Cash
(Bloomberg) -- Cybersecurity software firm Magenta Buyer is in talks with creditor Elliott Investment Management to provide it with fresh money as revenue falls and liquidity thins, according to people familiar with the situation.