McAfee to be taken private in $14 billion deal including debt

Founded by cybersecurity entrepreneur John McAfee in 1987, the company was a pioneer in developing antivirus software for personal computers. McAfee left in 1994, and was found dead in a Spanish prison cell in June this year, hours after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the U.S. over multiple tax fraud charges. McAfee was acquired by Intel Corp. in 2010. In 2016, Intel announced that it had signed an agreement to transfer a 51% stake in McAfee to the investment firm TPG in a deal that valued the spun off company at $4.2 billion, including debt. McAfee returned to the public markets in October last year.

