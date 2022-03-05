mCaffeine raises up to $20 million

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Personal care brand mCaffeine has raised $15-20 million in a new round of funding to fuel its organic expansion plans and also evaluate inorganic growth opportunities, said two people aware of the development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Personal care brand mCaffeine has raised $15-20 million in a new round of funding to fuel its organic expansion plans and also evaluate inorganic growth opportunities, said two people aware of the development.

It has received commitments from new investor Singularity AMC and existing institutional backer Amicus Capital, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. A spokesperson for Singularity confirmed the deal but did not disclose details. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

It has received commitments from new investor Singularity AMC and existing institutional backer Amicus Capital, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. A spokesperson for Singularity confirmed the deal but did not disclose details. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

mCaffeine is also in advanced talks with a few startups for an acquisition in beauty care, cosmetics and male grooming spaces.