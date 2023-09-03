Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Mcap of 7 of top 10 firms declines 62,279 crore; RIL biggest hit

Mcap of 7 of top 10 firms declines 62,279 crore; RIL biggest hit

1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 09:58 AM IST PTI

Top 10 Indian firms lose 62,279.74 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries taking biggest hit.

Market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms eroded by 62,279.74 crore last week

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms eroded by 62,279.74 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the laggards from the top 10 pack, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by 38,495.79 crore to 16,32,577.99 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation tumbled 14,649.7 crore to 5,88,572.61 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by 4,194.49 crore to 4,84,267.42 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC went lower by 3,037.83 crore to 5,50,214.07 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped 898.8 crore to 6,78,368.37 crore.

The mcap of TCS diminished by 512.27 crore to 12,36,466.64 crore and that of State Bank of India dropped by 490.86 crore to 5,08,435.14 crore.

However, the valuation of HDFC Bank jumped 10,917.11 crore to 11,92,752.19 crore and that of Infosys rallied by 9,338.31 crore to 5,98,917.39 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance climbed 6,562.1 crore to 4,43,350.96 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 500.65 points or 0.77 per cent.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 09:58 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.