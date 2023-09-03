Top 10 Indian firms lose ₹62,279.74 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries taking biggest hit.

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms eroded by ₹62,279.74 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the laggards from the top 10 pack, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by ₹38,495.79 crore to ₹16,32,577.99 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever's valuation tumbled ₹14,649.7 crore to ₹5,88,572.61 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by ₹4,194.49 crore to ₹4,84,267.42 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC went lower by ₹3,037.83 crore to ₹5,50,214.07 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped ₹898.8 crore to ₹6,78,368.37 crore.

The mcap of TCS diminished by ₹512.27 crore to ₹12,36,466.64 crore and that of State Bank of India dropped by ₹490.86 crore to ₹5,08,435.14 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the valuation of HDFC Bank jumped ₹10,917.11 crore to ₹11,92,752.19 crore and that of Infosys rallied by ₹9,338.31 crore to ₹5,98,917.39 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance climbed ₹6,562.1 crore to ₹4,43,350.96 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 500.65 points or 0.77 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

