OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >M-cap of Bajaj Group entities crosses $100 bn
Listen to this article

The combined market capitalization of two Bajaj Group companies—Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance—breached the $100-billion mark on Friday.

The market caps of the two listed firms stood at $102 billion, according to BSE data.

The Tata group, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group and Adani Group have so far achieved the milestone. Tata group’s current m-cap stands at $310.70 billion, Reliance Industries Ltd’s m-cap is at $232 billion, and Adani Group’s m-cap stood at $102.50 billion.

While the Bajaj Finserv Ltd stock rose 4.6% to an all-time high of 17,495.15 on the BSE to reach a market cap of 2.78 trillion, Bajaj Finance Ltd hit a new peak of 7,676, up 3.6%, to reach an m-cap of 4.63 trillion in intraday trade.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout