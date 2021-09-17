The combined market capitalization of two Bajaj Group companies—Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance—breached the $100-billion mark on Friday.

The market caps of the two listed firms stood at $102 billion, according to BSE data.

The Tata group, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group and Adani Group have so far achieved the milestone. Tata group’s current m-cap stands at $310.70 billion, Reliance Industries Ltd’s m-cap is at $232 billion, and Adani Group’s m-cap stood at $102.50 billion.

While the Bajaj Finserv Ltd stock rose 4.6% to an all-time high of ₹17,495.15 on the BSE to reach a market cap of ₹2.78 trillion, Bajaj Finance Ltd hit a new peak of ₹7,676, up 3.6%, to reach an m-cap of ₹4.63 trillion in intraday trade.

