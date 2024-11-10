Top 10 companies see valuation slump ₹1.55 crore, Reliance Industries biggest laggard & TCS biggest gainer

The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of the top 10 companies in India tanked by ₹1.55 lakh crore or ₹1,55,721.12 crore last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) taking the biggest hit among stocks, according to a PTI report on the weekly equities trend.

The overall BSE benchmark fell by 237.8 points or 0.29 per cent last week, it added.

Top 10 Companies Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ICICI Bank, ITC, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and RIL were the biggest laggards in terms of market valuation, while HDFC Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the biggest gainers.

Among the top 10, RIL remained the country's most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, ITC, HUL and LIC.

The Biggest Laggards RIL fell ₹ 74,563.37 crore to ₹ 17,37,556.68 crore.

74,563.37 crore to 17,37,556.68 crore. Airtel dropped ₹ 26,274.75 crore to ₹ 8,94,024.60 crore.

26,274.75 crore to 8,94,024.60 crore. ICICI Bank slumped ₹ 22,254.79 crore to ₹ 8,88,432.06 crore.

22,254.79 crore to 8,88,432.06 crore. ITC tanked ₹ 15,449.47 crore to ₹ 5,98,213.49 crore.

15,449.47 crore to 5,98,213.49 crore. LIC declined ₹ 9,930.25 crore to ₹ 5,78,579.16 crore.

9,930.25 crore to 5,78,579.16 crore. HUL slumped ₹ 7,248.49 crore to ₹ 5,89,160.01 crore.

The Biggest Gainers TCS jumped ₹ 57,744.68 crore to ₹ 14,99,697.28 crore.

57,744.68 crore to 14,99,697.28 crore. Infosys soared ₹ 28,838.95 crore to ₹ 7,60,281.13 crore.

28,838.95 crore to 7,60,281.13 crore. SBI climbed ₹ 19,812.65 crore to ₹ 7,52,568.58 crore.

19,812.65 crore to 7,52,568.58 crore. HDFC Bank added ₹ 14,678.09 crore, taking its valuation to ₹ 13,40,754.74 crore.

IPOs this week The Indian primary market is poised to witness significant market activity related to the listing of much-awaited initial public offerings (IPOs) such as Swiggy, Sagility India, ACME Solar Holdings, and Niva Bupa Health Insurance.

Looking ahead, the list of upcoming IPOs next week includes the opening of one mainboard IPO and two small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs for public bidding starting Tuesday, November 12. These are aiming to raise funds in the second week of November from the public markets.