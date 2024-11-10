Top 10 companies see valuation slump ₹1.55 crore, Reliance Industries biggest laggard & TCS biggest gainer

Among the top 10, RIL remained the country's most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, ITC, HUL and LIC.

Livemint
Updated10 Nov 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Among the top 10, RIL remained the country's most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, ITC, HUL and LIC.
Among the top 10, RIL remained the country’s most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, ITC, HUL and LIC.(Pixabay)

The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of the top 10 companies in India tanked by 1.55 lakh crore or 1,55,721.12 crore last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) taking the biggest hit among stocks, according to a PTI report on the weekly equities trend.

The overall BSE benchmark fell by 237.8 points or 0.29 per cent last week, it added.

Also Read | From pitching VC funds to raking $11 billion — How AppLovin CEO made his fortune

Top 10 Companies

Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ICICI Bank, ITC, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and RIL were the biggest laggards in terms of market valuation, while HDFC Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the biggest gainers.

Among the top 10, RIL remained the country's most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, ITC, HUL and LIC.

Also Read | Here’s why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang doesn’t wear a watch…

The Biggest Laggards

  • RIL fell 74,563.37 crore to 17,37,556.68 crore.
  • Airtel dropped 26,274.75 crore to 8,94,024.60 crore.
  • ICICI Bank slumped 22,254.79 crore to 8,88,432.06 crore.
  • ITC tanked 15,449.47 crore to 5,98,213.49 crore.
  • LIC declined 9,930.25 crore to 5,78,579.16 crore.
  • HUL slumped 7,248.49 crore to 5,89,160.01 crore.

Also Read | Delhi HC dismisses ₹218 crore stamp duty notice against Ambuja Cements

The Biggest Gainers

  • TCS jumped 57,744.68 crore to 14,99,697.28 crore.
  • Infosys soared 28,838.95 crore to 7,60,281.13 crore.
  • SBI climbed 19,812.65 crore to 7,52,568.58 crore.
  • HDFC Bank added 14,678.09 crore, taking its valuation to 13,40,754.74 crore.

Also Read | Here’s why Akshata Murthy told father Narayana Murthy to hire a private plane…

IPOs this week

The Indian primary market is poised to witness significant market activity related to the listing of much-awaited initial public offerings (IPOs) such as Swiggy, Sagility India, ACME Solar Holdings, and Niva Bupa Health Insurance.

Looking ahead, the list of upcoming IPOs next week includes the opening of one mainboard IPO and two small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs for public bidding starting Tuesday, November 12. These are aiming to raise funds in the second week of November from the public markets.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsTop 10 companies see valuation slump ₹1.55 crore, Reliance Industries biggest laggard & TCS biggest gainer

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.