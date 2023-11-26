Mcap: Top four firms' valuations up by ₹65,671.35 crore, Reliance Industries biggest gainer
Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, ITC, State Bank of India, and Bajaj Finance
Last week witnessed a collective surge in market valuation among key players, with Reliance Industries seizing the spotlight as the biggest gainer. The combined market value of four among the top-10 most-valued firms escalated by ₹65,671.35 crore.
