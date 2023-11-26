Last week witnessed a collective surge in market valuation among key players, with Reliance Industries seizing the spotlight as the biggest gainer. The combined market value of four among the top-10 most-valued firms escalated by ₹65,671.35 crore.

Reliance Industries (RIL) maintained its position as the most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bharti Airtel, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), and Bajaj Finance.

Gainers and Losers

RIL took the lead, experiencing a significant surge of ₹26,014.36 crore, reaching an impressive ₹16,19,907.39 crore. It was followed by HDFC Bank which added ₹20,490.9 crore, propelling its valuation to ₹11,62,706.71 crore.

Bharti Airtel witnessed an increase of ₹14,135.21 crore, reaching ₹5,46,720.84 crore; while ICICI Bank saw a rise of ₹5,030.88 crore, pushing its valuation to ₹6,51,285.29 crore.

Among the losers, TCS witnessed a decline in market capitalisation by ₹16,484.03 crore, settling at ₹12,65,153.60 crore. The next company which shed big was Bajaj Finance with a decrease of ₹12,202.87 crore, marking its valuation at ₹4,33,966.53 crore.

HUL's market capitalisation fell by ₹3,406.91 crore, reaching ₹5,90,910.45 crore; and SBI saw a decline of ₹2,543.51 crore, settling at ₹5,00,046.01 crore.

Rounding off the top 10 companies were the IT majors, with ITC's valuation down by ₹1,808.36 crore, reaching ₹5,46,000.07 crore.; and Infosys experienced a dip of ₹290.53 crore, reaching ₹5,96,391.22 crore.

Market Update

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, November 27, 2023, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. There will be no trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, and SLB segment. The currency derivatives market is also shut for trading on Monday. Trading in the currency derivatives segment and interest rate derivatives segment will remain suspended during the day.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is the most important festival for the followers of the religion of Sikhism. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

The holiday marks the second holiday for stock markets in November. Next month, stock markets will be shut on December 25 on account of Christmas. Check the full list here. The previous stock market holiday this month was on November 14 on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

