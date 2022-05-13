MCA’s research projects reveal future policy agenda; focus on ease of doing biz

Another area of research is designing an early warning system considering factors such as increase in loans given to major shareholders (promoters), group companies vis-à-vis indebtedness of the company, regular write-off of loans, evergreening of these loans, mismatches in asset-liability for financial companies and increased pledging of promoter shares, the ministry said. Asset liability mismatches were cited by experts as the reason for the severe financial stress that non-banking finance companies went through in recent years. Non-bank lenders have to incorporate as companies.

