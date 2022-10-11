McCain Foods India appoints Cargill’s Piyush Patnaik as MD

Before joining McCain Foods, Patnaik worked with Cargill for over 16 years. in his last role, he was managing director for the edible oil maker’s India business. At Cargill, Patnaik led sales and distribution and multi-channel go-to-market teams across segments. Patnaik has also worked with other packaged consumer goods companies such as Coca-Cola India, Dabur Ltd., and Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.

