McCain Foods India appoints Cargill’s Piyush Patnaik as MD

Patnaik will manage end-to-end India operations including manufacturing, supply chain, sales, and distribution for McCain. McCain Foods (India) is a wholly owned subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited in Canada.
NEW DELHI: Frozen foods company McCain Foods India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Piyush Patnaik as its new managing director.
Patnaik will manage end-to-end India operations including manufacturing, supply chain, sales, and distribution for McCain. McCain Foods (India) is a wholly owned subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited in Canada.
Before joining McCain Foods, Patnaik worked with Cargill for over 16 years. in his last role, he was managing director for the edible oil maker’s India business. At Cargill, Patnaik led sales and distribution and multi-channel go-to-market teams across segments. Patnaik has also worked with other packaged consumer goods companies such as Coca-Cola India, Dabur Ltd., and Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.
“With over two decades of extensive experience in people management, sales, supply chain, strategy and business development in the FMCG and beverages space, Piyush is known to strive for results," the company said in a statement announcing his appointment.
Patnaik is a qualified chemical engineer and has pursued his MBA, in supply chain management and operations from NITIE Mumbai.
McCain Foods Ltd. is among of the world’s largest producers of french fries and potato snacks. Headquartered in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada, McCain operates 49 production facilities; it employs over 22,000 people with a presence in over 160 countries.