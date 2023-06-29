McCann India secures advertising, marketing mandate for Air India, CEO Prasoon Joshi says ‘the brand inspires us’2 min read 29 Jun 2023, 02:08 PM IST
McCann Worldgroup India has secured the coveted advertising and marketing communications mandate for Air India, the globally renowned airline now under the Tata group's ownership. The agency will develop a new brand platform for Air India and deliver a comprehensive range of multi-channel marketing communication strategies. The selection process involved a rigorous evaluation as part of an exhaustive multi-agency pitch.
