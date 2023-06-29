McCann Worldgroup India has secured the coveted advertising and marketing communications mandate for Air India, the globally renowned airline now under the Tata group's ownership. The agency will develop a new brand platform for Air India and deliver a comprehensive range of multi-channel marketing communication strategies. The selection process involved a rigorous evaluation as part of an exhaustive multi-agency pitch.

Air India's business and leisure travelers eagerly anticipate the airline's reimagined offerings, as the company invests in customer service, technology, and product enhancements over the next five years.

Speaking about the development, Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer, Air India, said, “We are building Air India as a ‘Global Airline with an Indian Heart’. This is a brand that is close to the heart of flyers around the world, and the new Air India will be a manifestation of the aspirations of the global Indian. With McCann Worldgroup as a partner, we expect to transform the brand into one of the most admired and trusted brands in India and overseas."

The pitch was led by Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, Asia Pacific, along with a dedicated team of local and global partners.

“Air India is a brand that inspires us, and we are excited to partner with them as they chart a new course. We are thankful to our stellar management team at McCann Worldgroup India and our global leadership for their contributions. We look forward to collaborating with Air India and offering the best-in-class strategic and creative services that build on and take the brand to newer heights," Joshi said.

Adding to it, Daryl Lee, Global CEO, McCann Worldgroup, said, “We are honoured to partner with Air India at this pivotal and exciting time in the brand’s history."

“Air India’s ambition is bold, their heritage is undeniable and the opportunity to showcase the wonders of today’s India is immense. It is our privilege to write the next great chapter of this iconic brand for the world, and to help Air India earn an even more meaningful role in people’s lives in India and around the globe."