New Delhi: McCann Worldgroup India has won the advertising and marketing communications mandate for the Tata group-owned airline Air India. The appointment comes around the time that the airline has embarked on a five-year turnaround plan to become a global airline by investing in customer service, technology, and products.

The agency is going to develop a new brand platform and multi-channel marketing communications.

Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial and transformation officer for the airline, said, “The new Air India will be a manifestation of the aspirations of the global Indian. With McCann Worldgroup as a partner, we expect to transform the brand into one of the most admired and trusted brands in India and overseas."

Prasoon Joshi, chief executive and chief commercial officer at McCann Worldgroup India and chairman, Asia Pacific, said, “Air India is a brand that inspires us, and we are excited to partner with them as they chart a new course. We look forward to collaborating with the airline and offering services that build on and take the brand to newer heights," Joshi said.

While advertising has been growing well post covid, there is likely to be a correction in spends this year. Advertising agency GroupM’s latest report released earlier this month said in 2023, India is expected to see a fall in ad revenue growth to 12% at $17.3 billion. Next year, the figure is expected to rise to 13.6%. The report titled ‘This Year Next Year 2023 Global Mid-Year’, said the macroeconomic environment has prompted some markets to trim expectations for 2023 compared with the December 2022 forecast. This list includes India, which is expected to see a 12% growth against the initial projection of 16.8%.

Updated: 30 Jun 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Next Story
