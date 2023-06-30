McCann Worldgroup India to manage advertising, marketing communications for Air India1 min read 30 Jun 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Air India has embarked on a five-year turnaround plan to become a global airline by investing in customer service, technology, and products.
New Delhi: McCann Worldgroup India has won the advertising and marketing communications mandate for the Tata group-owned airline Air India. The appointment comes around the time that the airline has embarked on a five-year turnaround plan to become a global airline by investing in customer service, technology, and products.
