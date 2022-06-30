MCD issues circular to stakeholders on banning Single Use Plastic

“These manufacturers need to be protected by the Government by extending support in terms of the policy as well as fiscal incentives. One of the policy guidelines possibly is to extend some more time to the manufacturing units to enable them to comply with the order complemented with financial support from the government across the country. Industry and Society will need viable alternatives to Single-Use Plastics products. While for Plastics Carry Bags, it is only a matter of increasing the thickness to 120 microns but finding alternatives for Plastic Plates and Cutleries will be a challenge unless the thickness of these items is increased in order to make them Reusable/ Recyclable. To achieve the desired objective, we will need to make a significant investment in R&D and innovative technology to develop alternative products, which will take some time. the ragpickers don’t have the technology or are not incentivized enough to collect small plastic waste like straws etc. Therefore, the need of the hour is a waste management solution and recycling technology that ensures proper collection and recycling of plastic waste. The ragpickers who play a key role in this process should also be given proper incentives. Waste management solutions and recycling technologies need to be put in place."

