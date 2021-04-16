McDonald‘s India (West and South) on Friday said has appointed film actor Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador. McDonald‘s restaurants in West and South India are operated by Westlife Development Ltd. through its wholly owned subsidiary.

Mandana will be a part of key brand campaigns and the company said the association marks a significant step for McDonald‘s as it looks to reinforce its brand leadership in its key markets.

"With this association, we aim to further strengthen our connect with the millennials in our key markets of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," said Arvind RP, Director - Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South).

The 25-year old actor is a household name down south, having worked in multiple Telugu and Kannada films that include hits like Chalo, Kirik Party, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

She will be next seen in magnum opus project Pushpa with Allu Arjun and is also set to foray into Bollywood with two back-to-back Hindi films. Apart from her multi-lingual film portfolio, the actor also has strong social media presence with over 15 million followers on Instagram and 2.6 million on Twitter.

