Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >McDonald's begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

McDonald's begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

Premium
McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski with a Happy Meal at McDonald's Headquarters (File photo)
1 min read . 10:43 PM IST AP

Chicago-based McDonald’s sells more than 1 billion toys each year. The company says the new goal will reduce virgin plastic use by 90% compared to 2018 levels

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

McDonald’s plans to "drastically" reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

McDonald’s plans to "drastically" reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces. McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces. McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Chicago-based McDonald’s sells more than 1 billion toys each year. The company says the new goal will reduce virgin plastic use by 90% compared to 2018 levels.

Already in the United Kingdom and Ireland, McDonald's restaurants are only offering soft toys, paper-based toys or books. Burger King removed plastic toys from kids’ meals in the U.K. in 2019.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Inside the fuel feud between RBI and GoI

Premium

The Indian car market blueprint that derailed Ford’s drive

Premium

Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty nears 17,450; HCL Tech & ...

Premium

The 6-Year coma of Acrysil shares

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!