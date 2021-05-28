New Delhi: Fast food chain McDonald’s will serve its BTS Meal—part of a global collaboration with South Korean boy band BTS—in its restaurants in south and west India starting 04 June, Westlife Development, its partner for the region, said on Friday.

The fast-food chain revealed the limited period “BTS Meal" menu on Thursday. “The band’s favourite order—featuring a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World-Famous Fries, medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea—will be available across all restaurants in West and South India on June 04th," Westlife Development said in a statement.

Customers across West and South India can order the BTS Meal across multiple channels including delivery, dine-in, takeout and on-the-go in due accordance with government’s guidelines starting on 04 June until 04 July 2021, it added.

The chain is also launching BTS X McDonald’s merchandise on the WeVerse shop app—a Korean mobile app that allows users to engage with music bands and artists. The merchandise available here includes hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks, and sandals.

South Korean pop culture has been finding resonance among Indian youth—both across Korean dramas as well as music. Some of the iconic BTS hits include Dynamite, Boy with Luv, Life Goes On among others.

McDonald’s will introduce the BTS Meal in 50 markets globally.

For the merchandise, users can visit the app, start browsing, and purchase merchandise directly from the online store.

“We know our customers and crew have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of our first celebrity signature order in West and South India, and we’re thrilled that the collaboration is just a week away," said Arvind RP, Director of marketing and communications, McDonald’s India (West and South).

“We couldn’t be more excited to start seeing our guests enjoying the BTS Meal and sporting their favorite pieces from the exclusive merch line."

McDonald’s is also introducing a new commercial featuring the band’s new single, “Butter," on the heels of its chart-topping release last week.

