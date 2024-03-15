McDonald's forced to shut multiple restaurants across world for hours after system failure
Chicago-based McDonald's faced a worldwide system failure on Friday, that led to closure of its multiple restaurants for hours. Confirming the issue, the fast food chain called the system failure to be a ‘technology outage’ and said that the issue has been fixed.