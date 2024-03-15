Chicago-based McDonald's faced a worldwide system failure on Friday, that led to closure of its multiple restaurants for hours. Confirming the issue, the fast food chain called the system failure to be a ‘technology outage’ and said that the issue has been fixed.

“We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved," the burger giant said in a statement. “We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Earlier, McDonald's in Japan posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “operations are temporarily out at many of our stores nationwide," calling it “a system failure."

(More to come)

