Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  McDonald's forced to shut multiple restaurants across world for hours after system failure

McDonald's forced to shut multiple restaurants across world for hours after system failure

Livemint

McDonald's system faced outage across the world on Friday, the international food chain admitted about the ‘technology outage’ and said that the issue has been fixed

A statue of Ronald McDonald, mascot of the fast-food chain, is seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

Chicago-based McDonald's faced a worldwide system failure on Friday, that led to closure of its multiple restaurants for hours. Confirming the issue, the fast food chain called the system failure to be a ‘technology outage’ and said that the issue has been fixed.

“We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved," the burger giant said in a statement. “We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Earlier, McDonald's in Japan posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “operations are temporarily out at many of our stores nationwide," calling it “a system failure."

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.