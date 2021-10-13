McDonald’s franchise Westlife Development on Wednesday said that it will look at adding another 150-200 stores in the next 3-4 years and will invest ₹800-1000 crore across the business. Westlife Development is the owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in the west and south of India.

Westlife in a statement said that it is celebrating its 25 years in India. On this occasion, Vice-Chairman Amit Jatia said that in the last 25 years, the company has made a significant mark in the country and is looking forward to bigger strides in the coming years.

“The company will look at adding another 150-200 stores in the next 3-4 years. It will strengthen its leadership position in the burger, chicken and beverage segments further and aid the growth of the organized eating out market."

To mark its 25th year in India and to further strengthen its leadership in the burger category, the company recently unveiled a new range of indulgent Gourmet Burgers.

Westlife is looking to invest 800-1000 crore rupees across the business over the next 3-4 years, it said. This investment will go towards increasing the footprint, menu innovations, strengthening the company’s supply chain, increasing its omnichannel presence and elevating consumer experience.

“All these initiatives are expected to create 6000-8000 direct and indirect jobs in the industry," the statement said.

Westlife added that the next phase of growth will see the company adopt more cutting-edge technology and data analytical tools as it endeavours to provide a personalised, feature-rich experience to consumers.

