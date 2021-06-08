McDonald's in east and north India to dole out offers to those vaccinated

NEW DELHI : Fast food chain McDonald’s on Tuesday said its restaurants in north and east India will offer special deals and offers to those who are vaccinated.

Consumer companies globally are trying to incentivize shoppers who are vaccinated as conversations around the pandemic and the inoculation take over social media chatter and occupy consumer mind space giving marketeers a chance to build promotions around the same.

The offers will be available to those using the fast-food chain’s app for the region. The deals will not be available via aggregators such as Swiggy and Zomato.

“Customers can avail the limited time offer by uploading their vaccination certificate# on McDonald’s mobile app under the ‘Got Vaccinated’ tab, along with basic details. Post this they will receive a unique code via SMS that can be redeemed through Getmcdonalds.com and opt for contactless delivery or contactless take away/in-store (wherever allowed by the local authorities)," the company said in a statement.

The company added that neither the company nor any affiliate of the company, will retain any sensitive information contained in the vaccine certificate.

“Vaccination is an important step in our country’s fight against the pandemic, one that requires all of us to work together and do our part, including encouraging others to get vaccinated. As a brand with a deep connect with people, we are glad to contribute towards the greater cause in our unique way for the people we serve," said Rajeev Ranjan, chief operating officer, Connaught Plaza Restaurants, which operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India.

To be sure, restaurants are still shut for dine-in in most large Indian cities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.