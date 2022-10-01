McDonald’s India launches new TV campaign for festive season1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 01:25 PM IST
Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, this campaign, the company said, is committed to bringing families together with comforting meals.
Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, this campaign, the company said, is committed to bringing families together with comforting meals.
Listen to this article
McDonald’s India (West & South) has launched a new 360-degree campaign for its McCheese burger. Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, this campaign, the company said, is committed to bringing families together with comforting meals.