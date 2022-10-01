McDonald’s India (West & South) has launched a new 360-degree campaign for its McCheese burger. Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, this campaign, the company said, is committed to bringing families together with comforting meals.

The new television commercial, the company said, shows a family having a meal where the father takes a bite of the burger from which cheese is oozing out – making everybody in the family, including the grandmother, reach out to catch it. The grandmother catches it.

The advertisement is being televised on some national and regional channels in West and South along with OTT and social media platforms. Arvind RP, director of marketing and communications for the company in the region said, “The campaign aims to showcase the cheese innovation in burgers and is also apt for the upcoming festive period. This festive period will see a continuing trend in the rise of family outings for having a good time around some great food.“

Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head - West, DDB Mudra, the agency behind the advertisement said, “In our latest campaign, we had a chance to say cheese and play with cheese against the backdrop of a fun-loving and food-loving group of people. We felt that a product this indulgent deserved a campaign that highlighted the newness of the offering."As per a report by advertising agency Dentsu India, digital spends will clock one-third of all advertising spends in India by next year.

