McDonald’s India-North and East ropes in actor Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador.

NEW DELHI: McDonald’s India - North and East has signed actor Kartik Aaryan as the company’s brand ambassador, saying that the actor’s strong connect with the youth will strengthen the company’s portfolio here.
Sanjeev Agrawal, the company’s chairman for the region, said, “Kartik Aaryan is a youth icon and a popular name in families, just like we are. We feel that his strong connect with the audiences, mass appeal and captivating personality has made him emerge as an icon for India’s young demographic, which resonates strongly with our ethos. We are excited to welcome him to the ‘McFamily’."
“McDonald’s has been a part of my growing up years. The name elicits so many happy memories from my teenage days and the brand continues to be special in my life. It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with it. I am excited to be a part of the family and look forward to working on interesting, cool, and fun-filled projects with the brand," Aryan said.
The actor will engage people from all age groups especially Gen Z and millennials in a myriad of settings, generating high brand salience for the company, it said in a statement.
Also, as a part of the brand strategy, the firm said it has been evolving its menu items, adding new options, as per the tastes and preferences of its customers.
This region’s business is operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. and has 150 outlets across north and eastern India, the company said. It provides employment to about 5,000 people.
India’s food services market was estimated at ₹4,236 billion in FY20, according to a research by Edelweiss citing data from Technopak. The company said the QSR chain market will be the fastest sub-segment to grow in the next five years at 23% CAGR. This will be of not just the chain market, but also the entire food service market.
