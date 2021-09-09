Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
McDonald's India to add turmeric latte, spiced tea to its menu

McDonald's India to add turmeric latte, spiced tea to its menu

McCafé sells over 20 non-aerated dairy and fruit-based beverages in addition to hot and cold coffee.
2 min read . 01:41 PM IST Livemint

  • The launch of the beverages, consumed commonly in Indian households, is the latest attempt by the fast-food chain to pick up locally consumed foods and drinks and sell them in packaged formats

New Delhi: Fast food chain McDonald’s India (West and South) will now sell two new “immunity" building beverages -- turmeric latte and masala kadak chai -- as part of its McCafé menu.

The two drinks will be rolled out in McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, Westlife Development Limited that operates the chain in the two regions in India said in a statement on Thursday.

The beverages, consumed commonly in Indian households, are the latest attempt by the fast-food chain to pick up locally consumed foods and drinks and sell them in packaged formats.

The company has kept in mind customers’ increasing preference for healthy, immunity-boosting food and beverages. The turmeric latte is a take on ‘’haldi doodh’—typically consumed as a home remedy against common cold and cough. Masala tea is found at road-side tea stalls, cafes and made at home.

Consumers have naturally progressed toward buying products that are packed with perceived benefits in the aftermath of the pandemic. As a result, demand for immunity boosters and food and beverages with natural ingredients are in high demand. Several studies and researches have also highlighted that consumers are actively scouting for immunity improving recipes and products.

A study done by market researcher Nielsen IQ suggests that consumers are more inclined towards health products and immunity boosters as they become more cautious of their personal health and hygiene in the aftermath of the pandemic. Ingredients boosting immunity, rank among the top ten benefits sought by consumers today, the researcher said.

“Menu Innovation is a continuous journey for us and we are excited to introduce these new offerings on the McCafé menu that are crafted to please the Indian palate," Arvind RP, director—marketing and communications, McDonald’s India (West and South) said in a statement.

As a brand that has always stayed ahead of customer expectations, these additions give customers relevant choices, he said.

